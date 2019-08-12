U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: visits of Russian officials to occupied Crimea unacceptable

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has condemned the visits of Russian officials to occupied Crimea that are not coordinated with Kyiv, which violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine is right: recent travel by Russian officials to occupied Crimea was an unacceptable violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We stand with the people of Ukraine in opposition to Russian aggression," the embassy said on Facebook.

As reported, on August 10, 2019 President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin visited the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine expressed strong protest in connection with the visit of Russian President Putin to Crimea, which was not agreed with Kyiv.

"This trip, like all previous visits by Russian officials to the temporarily occupied region of Ukraine, is a gross violation by the Russian side of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state," the Foreign Ministry said.