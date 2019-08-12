NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

Head of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk and Head of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky are expecting the launch of the High Anti-Corruption Court and hope the Verkhovna Rada will adopt a number of bills that are important for the work of anti-corruption authorities.

At a press conference in Kyiv on Friday, Sytnyk emphasized that it is necessary to return criminal liability for illegal enrichment, as well as resolve the situation that developed after the decision of the Constitutional Court on depriving the NABU of the right to file claims under agreements in criminal proceedings.

"There is an option on how to return these powers to the NABU and the SAPO. Therefore, I hope that with the start of work of the new parliament, these bills will be adopted," Sytnyk said.

The NABU director expressed hope that the anti-corruption court will begin its work on time, on September 5.

"We have developed a sufficiently large portfolio of cases, which is now awaiting its decision in courts," he said.

"I hope that the law on the High Anti-Corruption Court will be amended in terms of eliminating the risks of blocking its work by a very large number of cases," the NABU director said.