Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

A possibly of organizing a meeting of U.S. and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw and New York, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor has said.

There are two possibilities when both presidents will be in the same place at the same time. Both presidents expect to see each other in both places – in Poland and New York. We hope there will be other opportunities, but they are not yet defined, he told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, he confirmed that Zelensky's official visit to the United States is being prepared, in addition to a possible meeting of the presidents in Poland and on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The diplomat did not specify concrete dates.

There is a plan, but it has not yet been included in the agenda of the visit. Both presidents have a very busy schedule, he added.

At the same time, Taylor denied the information that the visit was postponed because there has never been an agreed date.

This will happen, but it is not yet fully understood when it happen, the diplomat said.