Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

An official meeting ceremony between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held in Ankara on Wednesday.

The anthems of the two countries were played on the square in front of the Presidential Palace in the Turkish capital, according to the Ukrainian president's official website. After that, the heads of state inspected the Guards of Honor of Turkey and introduced members of official delegations.

Face-to-face negotiations between Zelensky and Erdogan began after the ceremony. Ukrainian-Turkish talks are also planned under the president's leadership in an extended format.