14:46 02.08.2019

Channel of Russia's illegal migration eliminated in Kharkiv region

Ukraine's National Police, together with the State Border Service, under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv region Prosecutor's Office, has blocked the activities of a group involved in the illegal transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia.

"The criminal group included five people: a Russian citizen, two Kharkiv citizens and two residents of Luhansk region. It was established that the participants in the criminal group were engaged in illegal smuggling across the state border of Ukraine beyond the pass for illegal immigrants from Ukraine to Russia and from Russia to Ukraine," the liaison department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region said.

Members of the group were detained while organizing and attempting to smuggle two people across the state border of Ukraine. They were announced the suspicion of a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 323 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

