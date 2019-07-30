Facts

12:02 30.07.2019

CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions

1 min read
CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions

The Central Election Commission has accepted the originals of the protocols on the results of voting at the early parliamentary elections on July 21 from all 199 district election commissions.

"As of July 30, the Central Election Commission has accepted the protocols on the voting results of the district election commissions of all 199 single-mandate electoral districts," the CEC secretariat's media relations department said on Tuesday.

Tags: #protocols #cec #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:10 30.07.2019
Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

11:32 30.07.2019
Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

11:05 30.07.2019
Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

09:25 30.07.2019
Nazarbayev: Necessary to prepare ruling party for upcoming elections in Kazakhstan

Nazarbayev: Necessary to prepare ruling party for upcoming elections in Kazakhstan

11:42 26.07.2019
Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

10:15 26.07.2019
Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

13:51 25.07.2019
Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

13:03 25.07.2019
CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

10:20 25.07.2019
CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

18:42 24.07.2019
Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

LATEST

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

No government meeting planned this week – source

Parliament unlikely to start work before Sept 1

Bohdan: Kyiv to host March of Dignity instead of military parade on Independence Day; Zelensky, Ukrainian military to partake

Bohdan says Klitschko admitted he does not control Kyiv Council, was forced to compromise with capital's 'overseers'

Bohdan: We're sending information related to corrupt cases in Kyiv to law-enforcement agencies

More than 300 Border Service cadets leave to strengthening state border with EU

Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

Госавиаслужба разрешила Windrose и "Atlasjet-Украина" летать из Киева в Тель-Авив, SkyUp - из Львова и Запорожья в Тель-Авив

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD