CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions
The Central Election Commission has accepted the originals of the protocols on the results of voting at the early parliamentary elections on July 21 from all 199 district election commissions.
"As of July 30, the Central Election Commission has accepted the protocols on the voting results of the district election commissions of all 199 single-mandate electoral districts," the CEC secretariat's media relations department said on Tuesday.