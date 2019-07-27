Future Ukrainian lawmakers from Servant of the People Party to take intensive training course

The Ukrainian parliamentary candidates from the Servant of the People party elected to the Rada will take a training course for future parliamentarians in Truskavets, Lviv region, next week.

The future parliamentarians will gather in Truskavets on Sunday and start undergoing an intensive training course on Monday, the party told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, honorary president of the Kyiv School of Economics and deputy chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, said on his Facebook account that the training would be "extremely intensive, hard, and packed."

"The newly-elected deputies will listen to lectures by professors from the Kyiv School of Economics and other specialists with a high reputation on the labor market for a week from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. In addition to the lectures, the students will practice the knowledge they received in groups to solidify it. There would be three small breaks and time for lunch and dinner every day. And even at this time, the participants would be doing exercises given to them by the teachers," he said.

Mylovanov objected to his commentators arguing that nothing serious can be taught in seven days. "In corporate training and public administration training, two-day, three-day, and weeklong intensive courses are used quite often. This will be only the first week of a comprehensive training program planned by the party," he said.

Truskavets has been chosen as the venue of the training course for the Servant of the People lawmakers because Ukraine lacks infrastructure for comprehensive training of adults, he said.

It had been reported earlier that Servant of the People garnered 124 parliamentary seats on a nationwide party ticket, and 130 other candidates nominated by the party won in single-mandate constituencies. Hence, Servant of the People will control 254 of the 450 parliamentary seats in the next Rada. None of the future Servant of the People parliamentarians have ever served in the legislative branch before.