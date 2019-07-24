NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is investigating a case of possible embezzlement during the construction of a new pedestrian bridge in Kyiv, said NABU director Artem Sytnyk.

"Indeed, such criminal proceeding has been launched. There were a lot of publications and statements about this, so we responded to this and the proceeding is underway," Sytnyk told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering the question whether the Bureau detectives are investigating the case with inadequate financing of the construction of the so-called Klitschko bridge.

He explained that the case is being investigated on the fact of embezzlement of budget funds.

"We will examine the reasonableness of the cost of these works and the quality of these works [the construction of the bridge], since we read the publications that literally after the opening there were already certain damages," said Sytnyk.