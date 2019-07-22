Facts

16:28 22.07.2019

Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

1 min read
Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky supports the idea of uniting Culture Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, which was previously voiced by representatives of the Ze! Team.

"I support the idea. The idea of unification. The structure of this unification will appear in the near future, when there will be a new government. We already have our vision of this process and some developments," said Zelensky at the party headquarters in Kyiv on Sunday.

Tags: #zelensky #ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:11 22.07.2019
Promised "imprisonments" of corrupt officials to begin after formation of new Cabinet, appointment of new prosecutor general - Zelensky

Promised "imprisonments" of corrupt officials to begin after formation of new Cabinet, appointment of new prosecutor general - Zelensky

07:54 22.07.2019
Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

07:00 22.07.2019
Zelensky says to resolve issue of returning Ukrainian naval sailors arrested in Russia soon

Zelensky says to resolve issue of returning Ukrainian naval sailors arrested in Russia soon

22:14 21.07.2019
Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

22:06 21.07.2019
Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

Zelensky makes it clear his team is ready to discuss cooperation with Vakarchuk's party

21:45 21.07.2019
Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

Zelensky promises law on president's impeachment will be passed

20:58 21.07.2019
Zelensky: premier should be guru of economy, new person

Zelensky: premier should be guru of economy, new person

17:46 21.07.2019
Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

Zelensky would like to see new politicians in coalition, coalition to be discussed after announcement of election outcome

17:28 21.07.2019
Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

15:39 21.07.2019
No attacks recorded in Donbas since start of ceasefire – Ukraine's defense ministry

No attacks recorded in Donbas since start of ceasefire – Ukraine's defense ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Financing of election campaign at Rada elections under excessive influence of oligarchs, with misuse of administrative resource – OSCE/ODIHR

Rada election takes place in peaceful way - OSCE mission coordinator Kanerva

Danyliuk directs competent state agencies to ensure necessary compliance with sanctions against Russian social networks

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

LATEST

Financing of election campaign at Rada elections under excessive influence of oligarchs, with misuse of administrative resource – OSCE/ODIHR

Rada election takes place in peaceful way - OSCE mission coordinator Kanerva

OSCE mission notes inadequate response to violations committed during Rada elections

Danyliuk directs competent state agencies to ensure necessary compliance with sanctions against Russian social networks

Servant of the People Party signs declaration of intent with Ukrainian Business Council, think tanks

One of Ukraine's Constitution authors, parliament's ex-deputy speaker Viktor Musiyaka passes away

Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD