Zelensky: I support idea of uniting Sports Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and Culture Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky supports the idea of uniting Culture Ministry, Information Policy Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, which was previously voiced by representatives of the Ze! Team.

"I support the idea. The idea of unification. The structure of this unification will appear in the near future, when there will be a new government. We already have our vision of this process and some developments," said Zelensky at the party headquarters in Kyiv on Sunday.