OSCE mission notes inadequate response to violations committed during Rada elections

The OSCE observer mission notes an inadequate response to violations committed during the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

We see that the relevant authorities do not always respond to complaints in a timely manner and in full. From 500 to 800 violations were registered, respectively, about 500 investigations should be opened, Ilkka Kanerva, the Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Observer Mission in Ukraine, said at a press conference of observers in Kyiv on Monday.