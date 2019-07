The Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency with great sorrow has learned that its correspondent Olena Hryshchenko has passed away unexpectedly.

Hryshchenko had been working for Interfax-Ukraine for almost 25 years, covering military industrial production, aviation and shipbuilding, and held in high regard as an expert in these areas.

Interfax-Ukraine conveys its condolences to Olena's relatives and close associates.