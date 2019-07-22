CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

According to the CEC website, the remaining parties do not yet overcome the 5% pass barrier to parliament.