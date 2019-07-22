Facts

10:24 22.07.2019

CEC RECEIVES 50.01% OF E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.45%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.88%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.64%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.38%

0 min read

Tags: #flash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:10 22.07.2019
UKRAINE'S EXTRAORDINARY PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS CAN BE CONSIDERED AS ACCOMPLISHED- CEC LEADER

UKRAINE'S EXTRAORDINARY PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS CAN BE CONSIDERED AS ACCOMPLISHED- CEC LEADER

09:34 22.07.2019
EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WINS IN FOREIGN ELECTORAL DISTRICT WITH 29.55% OF VOTES, SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE GETS 28.13% - 100% PROTOCOLS PROCESSED

EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WINS IN FOREIGN ELECTORAL DISTRICT WITH 29.55% OF VOTES, SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE GETS 28.13% - 100% PROTOCOLS PROCESSED

07:24 22.07.2019
CEC RESULTS AFTER THIRD OF PROTOCOLS PROCESSED: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.15% of VOTES, OPPOSITION PLATFORM-FOR LIFE - 12.7%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY" - 8.72%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.17%, HOLOS - 6.41%

CEC RESULTS AFTER THIRD OF PROTOCOLS PROCESSED: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.15% of VOTES, OPPOSITION PLATFORM-FOR LIFE - 12.7%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY" - 8.72%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.17%, HOLOS - 6.41%

23:58 21.07.2019
TURNOUT AT RADA SNAP ELECTIONS STANDS AT 49.84% - CEC DATA FROM ALL 199 CONSTITUENCIES

TURNOUT AT RADA SNAP ELECTIONS STANDS AT 49.84% - CEC DATA FROM ALL 199 CONSTITUENCIES

21:03 21.07.2019
VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 51.08% AS OF 20:00 – CEC DATA FROM SEVEN CONSTITUENCIES

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS 51.08% AS OF 20:00 – CEC DATA FROM SEVEN CONSTITUENCIES

20:17 21.07.2019
TKACHENKO: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WINS AT ALL KYIV CONSTITUENCIES

TKACHENKO: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WINS AT ALL KYIV CONSTITUENCIES

20:15 21.07.2019
ZELENSKY: LAW ON IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT, NOT ADDITION TO IT, WILL BE AMONG FIRST

ZELENSKY: LAW ON IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT, NOT ADDITION TO IT, WILL BE AMONG FIRST

20:11 21.07.2019
ZELENSKY THANKS UKRAINIANS FOR SUCH A TRUST

ZELENSKY THANKS UKRAINIANS FOR SUCH A TRUST

20:09 21.07.2019
ZELENSKY ABOUT LOCAL ELECTIONS: DON'T EASE

ZELENSKY ABOUT LOCAL ELECTIONS: DON'T EASE

20:09 21.07.2019
SEATS IN RADA GO TO SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WITH 44.71% OF VOTE, OPPOSITION PLATFORM- FOR LIFE WITH 12.24%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WITH 8.54%, BATKIVSCHYNA WITH 7.56%, HOLOS WITH 5.94% - EXIT POLL OF COMMITTEE OF VOTERS AND SOCIS

SEATS IN RADA GO TO SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE WITH 44.71% OF VOTE, OPPOSITION PLATFORM- FOR LIFE WITH 12.24%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY WITH 8.54%, BATKIVSCHYNA WITH 7.56%, HOLOS WITH 5.94% - EXIT POLL OF COMMITTEE OF VOTERS AND SOCIS

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS exceed 15 bcm, needed to inject another 5 bcm – Kobolev

LATEST

Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

Ukraine reports one enemy attack in Donbas on Sunday – JFO HQ

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

Sadovy announces his intention to withdraw from leadership of Samopomich party

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

Servant of the People may form one-party majority for first time in Ukrainian parliament history

European Solidarity wins in foreign electoral district with 29.55% of votes, Servant of the People gets 28.13% - 100% protocols processed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD