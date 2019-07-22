CEC results after third of protocols processed: Servant of the People - 42.15% of votes, Opposition Platform-For Life - 12.7%, European Solidarity" - 8.72%, Batkivschyna - 8.17%, Holos - 6.41%

The Servant of the People Party with 42.15% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 12.7%, European Solidarity – 8,72%, Batkivschyna - 8.17%, Holos - 6.41% enter the Verkhovna Rada, according to the results of 33.79% of electronic protocols processed by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the CEC website, the 5% barrier to parliament is not overcome by the Radical Party - 3.96%, Strength and Honor, which gains 3.73% of the votes in Ukraine as a whole, the Opposition Bloc - 3, 22%, and Svoboda - 2.34%.

The Sharij Party gains 2.23% of the vote, the Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy - 2.19%, and Civil Position - 1.08%.

Parties which scored less than 1%: the Samopomich Party - 0.71%, the Green Party - 0.67%, Mikheil Saakashvili's of New Forces - 0.47%, the Agrarian Party - 0.46%, the Power of People - 0.19% , The Power of Law - 0.14%, Social Justice - 0.12%, Patriot - 0.11%, the Nezalezhnist (Independence) - 0.05%, and the Fakel (Torch) - 0.05%.