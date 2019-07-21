Servant of the People with 43.5% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.5%, European Solidarity 8.7%, Batkivschyna 8.1%, Holos 6.6% get into Rada – updated data of exit poll ordered by 112.ua

Five parties will get seats in the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation on the party lists, according to the data as of 20:00 of an exit poll conducted by Austria's SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting jointly with Ukraine's Social Monitoring Center on the order of the 112.ua TV channel.

According to preliminary data, the Servant of the People party (43.5% of the vote), Opposition Platform-For Life (12.5%), European Solidarity (8.7%), Batkivschyna (8.1%), and Holos (6.6%) will be represented in parliament.

Given these results, the Servant of the People party according to the party lists will receive 123 seats, the Opposition Platform-For Life will get 35, European Solidarity 25, Batkivschyna some 23 seats, the Holos party some 19 seats.

The Strength and Honor party and Oleh Liashko's Radical Party, which received 3.8% and 3.4% respectively, still have a theoretical chance to get to the Verkhovna Rada since the margin of error of this survey for the parties with the result below 10% is 1.9% (for the parties with the result above 10% some 2.4%).

The current 450-strong parliamentary elections are held according to a mixed system. Candidates for half of the seats in parliament are elected in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district and another half by the majoritarian system in 250 single-member constituencies.

National exit polls are held only for voting for party lists running in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district. As for candidates running in single-member constituencies, exit polls can also be held, but in each constituency separately.