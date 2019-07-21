Facts

18:14 21.07.2019

Servant of the People pro-presidential party records over 100 violations at Ukrainian parliamentary elections

2 min read

The Servant of the People pro-presidential party has recorded already over 100 violations at the Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections, which are under way on Sunday.

These violations in particular involve bribing voters, illegal campaigning and illegal withdrawal of ballot papers, head of the Servant of the People party's campaign staff Oleksandr Korniyenko said.

"There are many violations, precisely over 100, all of them concern the voting process and there are already certain attempts to manipulate the results of the vote," he said at a press briefing in the party's campaign staff on Sunday.

The fact of bribing voters was recorded in the 137th election constituency in Odesa region, while the instances of bringing voters to polling stations were seen in Poltava and Kherson regions, he said.

"Many violations involved canvassing at polling stations. Even members of the district election committees were also involved in campaigning," Korniyenko said.

"This is not ours. We have many supporters and they themselves are carrying out some activity. This is the volunteer activity, as the party did not pay for that," Korniyenko said in comments on the facts that there are campaigning materials with the colors and symbols of the Servant of the People Party in several cities.

Korniyenko also reported a number of violations in the 49th electoral constituency in Donetsk region, in particular, the inclusion of more voters on the lists for voting and illegal withdrawal of ballot papers.

"They [breaches] are systemic within the constituency. [...]" Korniyenko said.

The voter turnout stood at 35.77% as of 16:00 at the Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections, according to the data from 103 election constituencies out of 199 throughout the country.

Tags: #elections #party #violations
19:40 21.07.2019
19:30 21.07.2019
18:39 21.07.2019
18:29 21.07.2019
00:00 21.07.2019
15:18 20.07.2019
14:11 20.07.2019
14:26 19.07.2019
13:37 19.07.2019
12:39 19.07.2019
