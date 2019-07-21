Facts

10:15 21.07.2019

Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

1 min read

On Sunday morning, the police received an anonymous message about the bomb threat at the Mayorske checkpoint (Donetsk region), and the passage of persons and vehicles through the disengagement line was suspended, the State Border Service of Ukraine reported.

"At 06:45 the police received an anonymous report of the bomb threat at the Mayorske checkpoint. To guarantee proper security for the civilian population, the Joint Forces Operation headquarters decided to suspend the passage of persons and vehicles through the Horlivka-Bkhmut road corridor," it said on Facebook.

Tags: #threat #donbas #checkpoint #bomb
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 21.07.2019
Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

Information about alleged bomb threat at all polling stations in Toretsk being checked – Interior ministry

12:10 21.07.2019
Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

Two KIA, two WIA in Luhansk region due to explosion of device installed by sabotage-reconnaissance group – JFO HQ

11:17 21.07.2019
NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

10:31 21.07.2019
Passage at Mayorske checkpoint resumed – Interior Minstry

Passage at Mayorske checkpoint resumed – Interior Minstry

00:01 21.07.2019
New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

14:31 19.07.2019
Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

13:33 18.07.2019
Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

10:21 18.07.2019
ICRC dispatches 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas – State Border Service

ICRC dispatches 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas – State Border Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

Zelensky sees deputy immunity bill one of first bills to consider by new Rada

ZELENSKY SEES ECONOMIST WHO EARLIER DID NOT HEAD GOVT, RADA, PARLIAMENTARY FACTION AS PM

ZELENSKY SEES DEPUTY IMMUNITY BILL ONE OF FIRST BILLS TO CONSIDER BY NEW RADA

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary election 13.61% as of noon – CEC data from five constituencies

VOTER TURNOUT AT UKRAINE'S SNAP PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION 13.61% AS OF NOON – CEC DATA FROM FIVE CONSTITUENCIES

Patrol boat Sloviansk finishes sea trials

Servant of the People Party didn't bargain support at elections with any political force – Razumkov

All polling stations open in Ukraine – CEC

SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

TWO KIA, TWO WIA IN LUHANSK REGION – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD