Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

On Sunday morning, the police received an anonymous message about the bomb threat at the Mayorske checkpoint (Donetsk region), and the passage of persons and vehicles through the disengagement line was suspended, the State Border Service of Ukraine reported.

"At 06:45 the police received an anonymous report of the bomb threat at the Mayorske checkpoint. To guarantee proper security for the civilian population, the Joint Forces Operation headquarters decided to suspend the passage of persons and vehicles through the Horlivka-Bkhmut road corridor," it said on Facebook.