Voting in early parliamentary elections starts in Ukraine

Snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine start at 08:00 on July 21.

According to the current electoral system, Ukrainians elect half of 450 deputies in a multi-member electoral district according to the lists of political parties (proportional part), another half - in single-mandate electoral districts (majority part).

Elections will not take place in the occupied Crimea and certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

Due to the occupation of a part of the territory of Ukraine, voting will take place in 199 majoritarian districts instead of 225. Thus, no more than 424 out of 450 parliamentarians will be elected to the Verkhovna Rada.

Voters who vote at the place of their registration are receive two ballots and will be able to vote both for the party list and the candidate in their majority district.

Those who have changed the place for voting or vote abroad will be able to choose only the party.

Vote threshold to the Verkhovna Rada for political parties is 5%.

According to the law on parliamentary elections of Ukraine, the Central Election Commission (CEC) establishes the results of the parliamentary elections in the national district and in single-member districts no later than the fifteenth day from the voting day (no later than August 5). Not later than on the fifth day (no later than August 10) from the day the election results are established, the CEC officially publishes these data in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy and Uriadovy Kurier (the list of elected deputies is published in alphabetical order).

At least four exit polls will be held on election day. The Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Oleksandr Razumkov Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Research will host a National Exit Poll.

In addition, a sociological study will be conducted by the SOCIS Center for Social and Market Research together with the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU).

The Austrian Institute for Social Research SORA, together with the Ukrainian Center for Social Monitoring, will conduct its own exit poll at the request of the 112.Ukraine TV channel.

The 1 + 1 television news service announced a 6-hour marathon dedicated to elections, during which the results of the exclusive exit poll will be announced at 20:00 (ordered by Kantar TNS and Info Sapiens companies).

Results of exit polls will be made public after polling stations close at 20:00.