New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

A new ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should begin at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21.

An agreement on this was reached in Minsk on July 17 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in the Donbas.

"The trilateral contact group, with the participation of representatives of ORDLO [certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions], recognizing the positive impact of the practice of confirming loyalty to the ceasefire regime, noting the importance of ensuring peace and tranquility for the population, and also proceeding from the agreements reached earlier and the obligations of the parties, reaffirms its full commitment to a comprehensive, sustainable and indefinite ceasefire since midnight of July 21, 2019, Kyiv time," spokeswoman for the second president of Ukraine, Ukrainian representative in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, Darka Olifer wrote on Facebook following the results of the TCG meeting on July 17.