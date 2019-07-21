Facts

00:01 21.07.2019

New ceasefire to begin in Donbas

1 min read

A new ceasefire in Donetsk and Luhansk regions should begin at 00:01 on the night of Sunday, July 21.

An agreement on this was reached in Minsk on July 17 at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in the Donbas.

"The trilateral contact group, with the participation of representatives of ORDLO [certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions], recognizing the positive impact of the practice of confirming loyalty to the ceasefire regime, noting the importance of ensuring peace and tranquility for the population, and also proceeding from the agreements reached earlier and the obligations of the parties, reaffirms its full commitment to a comprehensive, sustainable and indefinite ceasefire since midnight of July 21, 2019, Kyiv time," spokeswoman for the second president of Ukraine, Ukrainian representative in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, Darka Olifer wrote on Facebook following the results of the TCG meeting on July 17.

Tags: #ceasefire #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:49 20.07.2019
Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

Occupation forces open fire in Donbas 26 times over past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen killed, three injured – JFO HQ

17:10 19.07.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

14:31 19.07.2019
Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

13:33 18.07.2019
Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

10:21 18.07.2019
ICRC dispatches 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas – State Border Service

ICRC dispatches 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas – State Border Service

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

11:58 12.07.2019
EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

10:54 11.07.2019
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

10:46 11.07.2019
Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

10:19 11.07.2019
ICRC sends 162 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied districts in Donbas

ICRC sends 162 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied districts in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Zelensky asks prosecutor general, Interior Ministry, National Policy, SBU to report on investigation into Sheremet's murder on July 23

LATEST

Ukraine to hold snap parliamentary elections

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

Over 60% of Russians approve of president's performance - VCIOM poll

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

Opposition Platform-For Life demands that Vyshinsky be released from custody

Reconstruction of Kuchurhan-Pervomaisk, Reni-Giurgiulesti checkpoints on Ukraine-Moldova border 70% completed

Ukraine's Committee of Voters records cases of agitation during pre-election silence

NSDC starts preparing meeting on energy security

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD