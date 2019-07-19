Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

The Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People will carry out a parallel count of votes in the upcoming early elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

The party's headquarters will additionally set up a hotline on the voting day.

Head of Servant of the People's campaign staff Oleksandr Korniyenko said the party would post over 50,000 members of district electoral commissions and observers at polling stations to protect each vote given for the party and its candidates, the party's press service said on Friday.

"Sociological surveys show that every second voter supports our party. This result doesn't sit well with the old politicians, and they'll be doing all they can to steal our votes. We call on everyone to come to their polling stations and vote. And our team of members of district electoral commissions and observers guarantees that each vote will be protected," Korniyenko said.

Voters will be able to inform Servant of the People's campaign staff about irregularities at polling stations and in their electoral districts via a hotline to be arranged on the voting day as well, he said.

"We call on Ukrainians to be vigilant and active on voting day. If you see violations, inform us of them immediately," Korniyenko said.