Facts

13:37 19.07.2019

Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

2 min read
Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People to make parallel vote count in Rada elections

The Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People will carry out a parallel count of votes in the upcoming early elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

The party's headquarters will additionally set up a hotline on the voting day.

Head of Servant of the People's campaign staff Oleksandr Korniyenko said the party would post over 50,000 members of district electoral commissions and observers at polling stations to protect each vote given for the party and its candidates, the party's press service said on Friday.

"Sociological surveys show that every second voter supports our party. This result doesn't sit well with the old politicians, and they'll be doing all they can to steal our votes. We call on everyone to come to their polling stations and vote. And our team of members of district electoral commissions and observers guarantees that each vote will be protected," Korniyenko said.

Voters will be able to inform Servant of the People's campaign staff about irregularities at polling stations and in their electoral districts via a hotline to be arranged on the voting day as well, he said.

"We call on Ukrainians to be vigilant and active on voting day. If you see violations, inform us of them immediately," Korniyenko said.

Tags: #count #votes #elections #servant_of_the_people #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 19.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

Zelensky dismisses Valeriy Chaly from post of Ukraine's envoy to U.S.

16:12 19.07.2019
Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

Ukraine again calls on Russia to resume gas transit talks immediately

15:39 19.07.2019
European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

European Parliament's resolution demonstrates Ukraine's continued support in fight against Russian aggression

14:56 19.07.2019
Renault Ukraine plans in 2019 to keep 15% share of car market reached in H1, 2019

Renault Ukraine plans in 2019 to keep 15% share of car market reached in H1, 2019

14:51 19.07.2019
Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

Most Russians positive about Ukraine, one-fifth negative

14:26 19.07.2019
Ukraine's deputy foreign minister warns about risks if $112 mln not paid to Tatneft on intl arbitration ruling

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister warns about risks if $112 mln not paid to Tatneft on intl arbitration ruling

14:26 19.07.2019
Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

Parliamentary elections won't affect hryvnia exchange rate

13:31 19.07.2019
SOCAR and Trident score same number of points in bidding for Dolphin hydrocarbon section

SOCAR and Trident score same number of points in bidding for Dolphin hydrocarbon section

12:39 19.07.2019
Almost all UAH 622 mln in campaign funds received from political parties

Almost all UAH 622 mln in campaign funds received from political parties

11:46 19.07.2019
Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

ICU reports NABU raid in its Kyiv office, sees it as political pressure

LATEST

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until Sept 19

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

Group of deputies asks Constitutional Court to declare unconstitutional laws on special status of Donbas, amnesty for collaborationists

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

ICU reports NABU raid in its Kyiv office, sees it as political pressure

Russian ombudsman Moskalkova: Ukraine should free journalist Vyshinsky without preconditions

Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD