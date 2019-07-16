One Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded in Donbas on July 15

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in action, another three were wounded in action in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on July 15 when Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire 16 times, including six attacks with the use of proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"As a result of enemy attacks, one serviceman was killed and three were wounded. Every enemy attack saw an adequate response from weapons not banned by the Minsk agreements," the JFO HQ said on Facebook in a morning update on July 16.

Under attack were the villages of Vodiane, Shyrokyne, Lebedynske, Pavlopil, Luhanske, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Popasna, and Krymske, and the towns of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka.

Since Tuesday midnight, the enemy has mounted two attacks on JFO position, using 120mm and 82mm mortars near the village of Opytne and 82mm mortars, a large-caliber machine gun and rifles near the village of Krymske.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy troop was killed and another one was wounded.