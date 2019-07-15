Facts

12:14 15.07.2019

Denisova, Moskalkova to meet in Kyiv on Monday

2 min read
Denisova, Moskalkova to meet in Kyiv on Monday

 Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner, Liudmyla Denisova and her Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova will hold a meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

"Yes, there definitely will be" a meeting this afternoon, Denisova told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, without saying which topics they were going to discuss.

For her part, Moskalkova said that she intended to discuss the rights of citizens imprisoned in both countries.

"A meeting is being planned with Denisova, we will discuss the humanitarian topic of protecting the rights of citizens imprisoned in Ukraine and in Russia," Moskalkova told Interfax on Monday.

This will include the wellbeing of the Ukrainian navy sailors at the Lefortovo detention facility."

"I hope there will be mechanisms that will facilitate the swift return home of the people held in custody away from their families. But exchange issues are not within my remit," Moskalkova said, when asked if prisoner exchange issues were to be raised.

Interfax has learnt that after the meeting the two ombudsmen will release a joint press statement.

Moskalkova arrived in Kyiv earlier on Monday to attend today's court hearing in the case against the arrested RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky, suspected of high treason.

The case is being heard by Kyiv's Podilsky district court.

Tags: #denisova #moskalkova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:33 15.07.2019
Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

14:05 15.07.2019
Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

17:56 20.03.2019
Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

Moskalkova satisfied with Ukrainian court ruling on Vyshinsky's lawyer appeal

15:25 20.03.2019
Ukraine takes 60 convicts from ORLO – Denisova

Ukraine takes 60 convicts from ORLO – Denisova

16:11 06.03.2019
Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

18:54 05.02.2019
Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

16:38 01.02.2019
Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

10:03 01.02.2019
Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

12:53 24.01.2019
Denisova asks Moskalkova for help in providing medical assistance to Crimean Tatar civil activist Bekirov

Denisova asks Moskalkova for help in providing medical assistance to Crimean Tatar civil activist Bekirov

17:41 23.01.2019
Denisova demands Russia send wounded Ukrainian POWs to neutral country for medical treatment — statement for EU diplomats

Denisova demands Russia send wounded Ukrainian POWs to neutral country for medical treatment — statement for EU diplomats

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vyshinsky against being swapped, intends to seek acquittal in Ukrainian court - Moskalkova

Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

LATEST

Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

Ukraine's presidential elections demonstrate increased level of trust in electoral system – head of UWC Mission Czolij

Court lifts seizure of 415 real estate assets related to Kolomoisky

Lukashenko accepts Zelensky's invitation to attend Forum of Regions in Zhytomyr

TV channel 112 Ukraine advised against screening Oliver Stone's documentary

Ukrainian air-assault troops pass JMTG-U course with honors – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces make local resident cross mined territory – JFO HQ

Servant of the People ready to expose Danyliuk, Abromavičius to lustration – head of party's election campaign

Political prisoner Lytvynov released from Dykanka facility - deputy head of Justice Ministry

Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD