Denisova, Moskalkova to meet in Kyiv on Monday

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner, Liudmyla Denisova and her Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova will hold a meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

"Yes, there definitely will be" a meeting this afternoon, Denisova told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, without saying which topics they were going to discuss.

For her part, Moskalkova said that she intended to discuss the rights of citizens imprisoned in both countries.

"A meeting is being planned with Denisova, we will discuss the humanitarian topic of protecting the rights of citizens imprisoned in Ukraine and in Russia," Moskalkova told Interfax on Monday.

This will include the wellbeing of the Ukrainian navy sailors at the Lefortovo detention facility."

"I hope there will be mechanisms that will facilitate the swift return home of the people held in custody away from their families. But exchange issues are not within my remit," Moskalkova said, when asked if prisoner exchange issues were to be raised.

Interfax has learnt that after the meeting the two ombudsmen will release a joint press statement.

Moskalkova arrived in Kyiv earlier on Monday to attend today's court hearing in the case against the arrested RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief Kirill Vyshinsky, suspected of high treason.

The case is being heard by Kyiv's Podilsky district court.