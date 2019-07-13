Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

President Volodymyr Zelensky demands Acting Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Vlasov to resign due to the failure to fully implement their agreement on the dismissal of the heads of four customs offices in the western regions of Ukraine.

"I asked you to give me real documents. They did not match your post on Facebook. That is, you have placed people on leave," Zelensky said at a meeting on the development of seaports of Ukraine in Odesa on Saturday.

The Acting Head of the State Fiscal Service noted that after the meeting in Zakarpattia, he had suspended two officials and placed two others on leave due to the health conditions of their close relatives.

"I will write a resignation letter today," Vlasov said.