Russia is actively lobbying for the restoration of water supplies to Russia-occupied Crimea using the North-Crimean Canal, the public organization Information Resistance (IR) has said.

"A special operation by Russia's special services to force Ukraine to resume water supplies is in progress," IR said on its website on Wednesday.

The reported quoted statements made by the Russia-occupied Crimea's State Committee on Water Management and Land Reclamation head Igor Vail, who was quoted as saying, water supplies are sufficient for the needs of the peninsula's population and tourists.

"There are 1,657 waterways, rivers, streams, about 300 lakes on the peninsula. The only serious problem is that they are unevenly located, with few in on the peninsula's northern and eastern sections," Vail was quoted as saying.

IR's report said establishing economic relations between the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and Russia-occupied Crimea in any form is a priority for Russia because it would facilitate recognition by the world community of Russia's annexation of Crimea.