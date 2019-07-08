Facts

18:34 08.07.2019

EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

1 min read
EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

The European Union is ready to consider the possibility of declaring Russian passports issued for residents of Russia-occupied areas in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, invalid, President of the European Council Donald Tusk has said.

"We condemn the Russian measures entitling Ukrainian citizens of the areas currently not under the control of the Government to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner. This runs counter to the Minsk agreements and we stand ready to consider further options, including non-recognition of such Russian passports," he said at a press conference following the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Monday.

