Facts

14:33 04.07.2019

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

3 min read
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks Zelensky to explain his press secretary's statement re attacks on Donbas civilians

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has asked President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office to either confirm or deny public comments of his press secretary Yulia Mendel, who said that the Ukrainian army sometimes attacks Donbas civilians.

"An investigator has made an enquiry with the Ukrainian president's office concerning the criminal proceeding of September 29, 2014. He asked to either confirm or deny public statements of the presidential press secretary, who said that Ukrainian army servicemen sometimes shelled civilian facilities in eastern Ukraine," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to the office, Mendel said in a live program of the TV channel 1+1 on June 6 that the Ukrainian army sometimes shelled civilian facilities in retaliation against Russia-led forces' operations and that civilians had been killed as a result.

"This speech was immediately disseminated in the media and pro-Russia Internet publications with the statement that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling civilians of Donbas and such facts, as the authors of the relevant reports allege, were admitted by the Office of the President of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office said.

The PGO considers the words of Zelensky's press secretary to be such that Russian representatives are likely to file with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court as evidence of alleged violations of the laws and customs of war by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Prosecutor General's Office established that the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation is now investigating over 230 criminal cases against persons who participated in the Anti-Terrorist Operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"As part of a pretrial probe into these cases, about 70 Ukrainian servicemen of senior ranks were unlawfully charged in absentia for alleged crimes committed with shelling of civilian infrastructure," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, materials proving the Ukrainian servicemen are not guilty were collected and transferred by the PGO to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

The Prosecutor General's Office summoned Mendel on July 1 to be interviewed as a witness to explain the nature of her statements.

"She refused to testify and name the source of her information and said that the interview was politicized and could be used against her, although the questions asked by the investigator did not concern her personal life but aimed to explain her actions as the person authorized to convey the official stance of the head of state," the agency said.

Criminal proceedings based on Mendel's statements have yet to begin, it said, and the request itself was sent as part of the case opened on September 29, 2014.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 04.07.2019
Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

Zelensky welcomes intention of Canadian deputies to send observer mission to Rada elections

13:28 04.07.2019
Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

Kolomoisky says he rarely is in touch with Zelensky, has not seen president since elections

11:21 04.07.2019
ICRC sends 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

ICRC sends 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

10:15 04.07.2019
Constructive dialogue with Zelensky possible if he directly interacts with Donbas

Constructive dialogue with Zelensky possible if he directly interacts with Donbas

10:07 04.07.2019
Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

10:30 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

10:30 03.07.2019
Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

10:10 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

10:10 03.07.2019
Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

09:58 03.07.2019
Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

Five Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 29 enemy attacks in Donbas on July 3

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

LATEST

SBU has info about Kremlin agents among Ukrainian politicians trying to get into power

Moldova interested in cooperating with NATO

Ukraine's CEC registers 317 official observers at extraordinary Rada elections

SBU gives CEC evidence of absence of Kliuyev, Sharij in Ukraine

Groysman calls on all branches of power not to allow halt to lustration processes in Ukraine

CEC revokes registration of Kliuyev, Sharij as members of parliament candidates

U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD