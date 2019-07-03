Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

The Supreme Court of Ukraine did not oblige the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) to register ex-Presidential Administration head under disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Kliuyev, and blogger Anatoliy Sharij as parliamentary candidates, but only obliged to continue the consideration of their documents, head of the Cassation Administrative Court under the Supreme Court Mykhailo Smokovych has said.

"The court did not oblige [CEC] to register them, but to continue consideration," Smokovych said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"The CEC should have continued considering an application on the registration, and what the result should be - I do not comment on it," Smokovych said, adding that the CEC still has a "de-registration mechanism," if evidence of violation of the law regarding the necessary conditions for registration is obtained.