It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

It will be important for Ukraine to extend the law on special order of local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), since it is an integral part of the Minsk agreements, French Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont has said.

"If Ukraine continues to promote its position on overcoming this conflict, relying on this document, which, in our opinion, is the best existing one for today, it's important that it fulfills its part of the obligations in this sense. This includes the extension of this law," Dumont said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential legislative initiative, which will introduce a special order of local self-government in certain districts of Russia-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) from the day the relevant law comes into force for the period until December 31, 2019.

Corresponding bill No.9153 on introducing amendments to Article 1 of the Law "On the Special Order of Local Self-Government in Certain Districts of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions" was supported by 245 deputies at the plenary session of the parliament on October 4, 2018.