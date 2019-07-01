Facts

17:26 01.07.2019

It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

1 min read
It's important for Ukraine to extend law on special order of local self-government in ORDLO - French Ambassador

 It will be important for Ukraine to extend the law on special order of local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), since it is an integral part of the Minsk agreements, French Ambassador to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont has said.

"If Ukraine continues to promote its position on overcoming this conflict, relying on this document, which, in our opinion, is the best existing one for today, it's important that it fulfills its part of the obligations in this sense. This includes the extension of this law," Dumont said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential legislative initiative, which will introduce a special order of local self-government in certain districts of Russia-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) from the day the relevant law comes into force for the period until December 31, 2019.

Corresponding bill No.9153 on introducing amendments to Article 1 of the Law "On the Special Order of Local Self-Government in Certain Districts of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions" was supported by 245 deputies at the plenary session of the parliament on October 4, 2018.

Tags: #dumont #ordlo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:00 24.05.2019
Khomchak says leaders of Ukrainian Armed Forces did not commission survey among soldiers about talks with 'LPR'/'DPR'

Khomchak says leaders of Ukrainian Armed Forces did not commission survey among soldiers about talks with 'LPR'/'DPR'

15:00 01.05.2019
ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

ORDLO residents, who get Russian passports, should be deprived of Ukrainian passports

17:01 30.04.2019
Linkevicius to raise issue of Russia's responsibility for facilitation of obtaining Russian citizenship by ORDLO residents at meeting of EU FMs

Linkevicius to raise issue of Russia's responsibility for facilitation of obtaining Russian citizenship by ORDLO residents at meeting of EU FMs

11:31 26.04.2019
France, Germany, UK at UN condemn simplifying procedure for ORDLO residents to receive Russian citizenship

France, Germany, UK at UN condemn simplifying procedure for ORDLO residents to receive Russian citizenship

17:50 25.04.2019
Rada calls on intl community to strengthen sanctions against Russia, demands Putin cancel decree granting citizenship to ORDLO residents

Rada calls on intl community to strengthen sanctions against Russia, demands Putin cancel decree granting citizenship to ORDLO residents

17:30 25.04.2019
Issuance of Russian passports to ORDLO residents another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia – EU's statement

Issuance of Russian passports to ORDLO residents another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia – EU's statement

18:42 24.04.2019
Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

16:56 24.04.2019
Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

10:11 19.04.2019
UNICEF sends 6 trucks of humanitarian aid to ORDLO

UNICEF sends 6 trucks of humanitarian aid to ORDLO

11:52 16.04.2019
French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

French ambassador to Ukraine upset by political expert Berezovets' joke about Notre Dame fire

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

LATEST

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

Zelensky: Attack on ambulance car in Vodiane is shameful attempt to thwart fraught ceasefire negotiation process

President Zelensky demands Ukrainian FM be punished

Zelensky appoints Dmytro Neskromny SBU deputy chief – decree

Multinational Sea Breeze 2019 exercises kick off in Ukraine

Military doctor wounded in enemy attack on Ukrainian medical vehicle near Vodiane in Donbas dies – JFO

Ukrainian Supreme Court allows Yanukovych's chief of staff to run for Rada

Ukrainian sailors face final indictment in Russia

One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in enemy attack on medical vehicle near Vodiane – JFO HQ

Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD