Ukrainian Supreme Court allows Yanukovych's chief of staff to run for Rada

The Ukrainian Supreme Court has overruled the Central Election Commission's ban on registering Andriy Kliuyev, the chief of staff of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, as a candidate in the Verkhovna Rada elections campaign, Kliuyev's lawyer Yuriy Sukhov said.

"The law firm Sukhov, Kochan and Barristers has defended the right of Ukrainian citizen Kliuyev to participate in the electoral process, which is guaranteed by the Ukrainian Constitution and laws, in the Supreme Court's Administrative Cassation Court," Sukhov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He said that the Supreme Court's ruling was final.

The Ukrainian Central Elections Commission on June 23 denied Kliuyev's request to be registered as a candidate in Electoral District No. 46 of Donetsk region.

Kliuyev is suspected of abusing his office and conspiring to embezzle public property in the period from May 2010 till April 2011. The Kyiv Pechersky District Court allowed the Prosecutor General's Office to start a pretrial inquiry into Kliuyev's actions. He was summoned for questioning as a suspect on June 26. According to the Ukrainian Security Service, Kliuyev is currently residing in Russia.