No casualties reported amid 32 attacks by Russia-led forces

Russia-led mercenaries violated ceasefire 32 times, using weapons banned under the Minsk agreements 16 times in Donbas in past 24 hours, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"No casualties among the Ukrainian servicemen have been reported over the past 24 hours. Each shelling attack of the enemy received an adequate response on armament, not inconsistent with the Minsk agreements," the JFO HQ said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

According to intelligence, three invaders were killed, and another three were wounded on June 28.