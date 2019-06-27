Coalition agreement will allow to form more efficient new government

The new coalition agreement, the draft of which is already being prepared by the president's team, will make it possible to form a new government of relevant people, deputy head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Honcharuk said.

"I really like the idea of a coalition agreement to form a new government - it allows you to hire relevant people in the government ... Someone can introduce reforms, someone can balance the interests, another is more capable of maintaining stability and communication with external partners. That is the government is very dependent on what tasks will be set for them," Honcharuk said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The team of President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to make the coalition agreement a working document, he stressed.

"It [the coalition agreement] should be the basis. We won't definitely abandon this idea, we will try to lay down decisions that the government will focus on in a coalition agreement," Honcharuk said, responding to the remark that a coalition agreement had been previously "forgotten" several months after signing.