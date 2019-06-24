Facts

17:00 24.06.2019

Zelensky's Office considering possibility of scrapping some ministries – Honcharuk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Administration is considering the possibility of reducing the number of ministries and intends to prepare a draft coalition agreement in the near future, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Oleksiy Honcharuk said.

"We are mulling over a reduction in the number of ministries, we are looking at different models. I would like to approach the formation of a new government as pragmatically as possible so that there are no unnecessary posts," he said at a conference on government reform in Kyiv on Monday.

Honcharuk also added that in the near future, the Administration will prepare a draft coalition agreement.

Speaking also about the results of public administration reform, he pointed to the unresolved issue of the feasibility of the existence of the National Academy of Public Administration.

"We've got an open question about the National Academy of Public Administration. I spoke with several people ... four of them said: 'Shut it down!'" Honcharuk said.

Tags: #zelensky #government
