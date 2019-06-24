Presidential Administration presents action plan on digital economy to foreign partners

The Presidential Administration of Ukraine has presented an action plan and the basic structure of the digital economy for international partners who support reform implementation in Ukraine.

A discussion of the concept "A State in a Smartphone" took place at the Presidential Administration, the president's press service reported on June 21. International donors and technical assistance projects, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), EU Delegation to Ukraine, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) attended the meeting.

President's adviser Mykhailo Fedorov presented the digital action plan and the basic framework of the digital economy from digital infrastructure to digital literacy of citizens and implementation of digital transformation projects.

"Speaking about e-services we clearly described typical life situations: birth, entering a kindergarten, a school and a university, issuing of passport and driving license, registration of a car or real estate, land, marriage and so on. Today every typical situation entails huge discomfort, stress and corruption. "A State in a Smartphone" is a chance to eliminate all of these problems by one click on the smartphone in which a person would have his or her own e-signature," Fedorov said.

He added that the same refers to business.

"In practice these are around 200 public services which we will make electronic and unite in line with life and business situations. In addition, a sociological poll option is necessary," the president's adviser said.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for e-Governance Oleksiy Vyskub said that 70 new priority e-services, an easy-to-use e-service portal and mobile applications, including available MobileID and new SmartID, could be implemented with the assistance of international partners by the end of the year.

Representatives of donors and international projects gave their recommendations and discussed priority digitalization projects during the meeting.

The key proposals included adoption of necessary laws for streamlining the Ukrainian digital legislation with EU standards and opening a ways towards common EU digital market, strengthening of personal data protection and reform of the current data security system in Ukraine, and development of digital educations programs for citizens, especially for the seniors.