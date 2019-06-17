Facts

17:47 17.06.2019

Zelensky sure he acted legitimately by dissolving Rada, not going to influence Constitutional Court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that his decree on dissolving the Verkhovna Rada and calling early parliamentary elections was lawful and is not going to influence the Constitutional Court, which is analyzing its constitutionality.

"It seems to me that the Constitutional Court's ruling will be unambiguous. I believe we've done everything in line with the law. I've dissolved the Rada both in line with the law and in line with the public's demand, and I think this is what the ruling is going to be. I don't even think that there is going to be a different decision," Zelensky said in taking questions from journalists in Paris on Monday.

Asked how he would react if the Constitutional Court finds his decree on dissolving the Rada to be unconstitutional, Zelensky replied "let's wait for a ruling. It seems to me they're dragging it up already. But what counts most is that I don't want to influence the court."

Interfax-Ukraine
