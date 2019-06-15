Facts

13:12 15.06.2019

New Moldovan govt begins working

1 min read
New Moldovan govt begins working

The new Moldovan government has gathered for its first meeting after the political crisis in the country on Saturday morning; the meeting is being broadcast live for the press at the briefing room.

Prime Minister Maia Sandu expressed gratitude to citizens and foreign partners for support provided during the change of the government.

"We managed to overthrow the oligarch and oligarchy in Moldova. We fought for it, but we would have been unable to do that without massive support from our citizens. Special thanks to our foreign partners who played a crucial role in forcing the illegal government to step down and preventing destabilization of the situation," Sandu said.

"The new government has a lot to do to purge the country from the consequences of the rule of the oligarch," the prime minister said.

All ministers will be introduced to the personnel of the ministries on Saturday, and employees were asked to return to work, she said.

Tags: #government #moldova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:34 15.06.2019
Moldova's Constitutional Court overturns all of its decisions that led to political crisis in country in 5 mins

Moldova's Constitutional Court overturns all of its decisions that led to political crisis in country in 5 mins

11:28 13.06.2019
Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

Ukraine's special envoy, Moldovan prime minister discuss political crisis in Moldova

14:30 12.06.2019
Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

10:57 10.06.2019
Counterintelligence activities involving radical Russians stepped up on Ukraine-Moldova border - SBU

Counterintelligence activities involving radical Russians stepped up on Ukraine-Moldova border - SBU

17:34 06.06.2019
Govt changes gas price formula for households intending to cut it as much as possible

Govt changes gas price formula for households intending to cut it as much as possible

10:04 06.06.2019
Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

17:49 20.05.2019
Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

09:58 15.05.2019
Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

Dodon, Zelensky agree on bilateral meeting

16:11 01.05.2019
Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

14:08 26.04.2019
Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Govt decisions on gas prices fully in line with IMF Stand By Arrangement – Finance minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

Accident at Toretskvuhillia in Donetsk region kills one coalminer

Zelensky appoints Serhiy Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Service

LATEST

Relatives of victims of MH17 tragedy protest outside Russian embassy in Netherlands

Under optimistic scenario Ukraine could become EU member by 2035

Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

SBU establishes conclusive evidence of destruction of Ukraine's Il-76 aircraft in 2014 by Wagner PMC under order of Kremlin

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine

Volker: peace begins in Donbas when Russian forces leave it

President appoints acting heads of Odesa, Poltava regions

President dismisses Sahach from post of Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden

EU will soon discuss issuance of Russian passports to residents of Russia-occupied Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD