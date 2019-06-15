New Moldovan govt begins working

The new Moldovan government has gathered for its first meeting after the political crisis in the country on Saturday morning; the meeting is being broadcast live for the press at the briefing room.

Prime Minister Maia Sandu expressed gratitude to citizens and foreign partners for support provided during the change of the government.

"We managed to overthrow the oligarch and oligarchy in Moldova. We fought for it, but we would have been unable to do that without massive support from our citizens. Special thanks to our foreign partners who played a crucial role in forcing the illegal government to step down and preventing destabilization of the situation," Sandu said.

"The new government has a lot to do to purge the country from the consequences of the rule of the oligarch," the prime minister said.

All ministers will be introduced to the personnel of the ministries on Saturday, and employees were asked to return to work, she said.