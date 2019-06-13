Text of EU summit declaration regarding Ukraine, Russia still under discussion, much depends on Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin

The final declaration of the EU summit is now being discussed and much depends on the results of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Paris and Berlin, a diplomatic source told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Thursday.

The source said it's early to talk about what agreements the EU leaders will reach regarding Ukraine and Russia.

Currently, there are still no final agreements on conclusions of the EU, talks are underway, and it's very unproductive now to speak about what will be in the document, the source said.

The source said much depends on Zelensky's visits to Paris and Berlin.

As reported, Zelensky is scheduled to visit France and Germany on June 17 and June 18, respectively, on the eve of the EU summit, which is scheduled to take place in Brussels on June 20 and June 21.

Earlier, several media reported information from U.S.-government funded Radio Free Liberty/Radio Europe correspondent Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels, who said EU leaders would say they do not recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens and call on Moscow to release Ukrainian sailors captured near the Kerch Strait.

