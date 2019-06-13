Facts

14:31 13.06.2019

Text of EU summit declaration regarding Ukraine, Russia still under discussion, much depends on Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin

1 min read
Text of EU summit declaration regarding Ukraine, Russia still under discussion, much depends on Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin

The final declaration of the EU summit is now being discussed and much depends on the results of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Paris and Berlin, a diplomatic source told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Thursday.

The source said it's early to talk about what agreements the EU leaders will reach regarding Ukraine and Russia.

Currently, there are still no final agreements on conclusions of the EU, talks are underway, and it's very unproductive now to speak about what will be in the document, the source said.

The source said much depends on Zelensky's visits to Paris and Berlin.

As reported, Zelensky is scheduled to visit France and Germany on June 17 and June 18, respectively, on the eve of the EU summit, which is scheduled to take place in Brussels on June 20 and June 21.

Earlier, several media reported information from U.S.-government funded Radio Free Liberty/Radio Europe correspondent Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels, who said EU leaders would say they do not recognize Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens and call on Moscow to release Ukrainian sailors captured near the Kerch Strait.

More

Tags: #zelensky #ukraine #eu #russia #france #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:02 13.06.2019
Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

Three Ukrainians killed, another one badly injured in road accident in Poland

18:57 13.06.2019
Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

Holos Party discloses names of its first donors: Investment banker from Dragon Capital, Jacobs regional president, ex-president of Kyivstar

18:51 13.06.2019
Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

Russia, EC and Ukraine could hold trilateral gas talks in second half of Sept

18:25 13.06.2019
Google, VPN services could fall under 5 mln fines for repeat refusal to filter content in Russia

Google, VPN services could fall under 5 mln fines for repeat refusal to filter content in Russia

17:57 13.06.2019
Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

17:57 13.06.2019
IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

IMF waiting for completion of elections in Ukraine to determine prospects for cooperation

17:37 13.06.2019
EBRD supports postponing launch of electricity market in Ukraine, but considers one-year term excessive

EBRD supports postponing launch of electricity market in Ukraine, but considers one-year term excessive

17:16 13.06.2019
Member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board Abromavicius discuss defense reform in Ukraine with U.S. officials

Member of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board Abromavicius discuss defense reform in Ukraine with U.S. officials

17:03 13.06.2019
Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

Nationalists assure leader of Ukraine's new Orthodox Church of support in new parliament

16:59 13.06.2019
Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Top five from Movement of New Forces Party for parliamentary elections include Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Doniy, Zhukova, Lanovy

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

First hundred candidates on Servant of the People's election list: who are they?

LATEST

Modern missile technology a priority for Ukraine

Zelensky invites Tokayev to Ukraine

Zelensky to visit France, Germany on June 17-18

Ukrainian military in Donbas have not been ordered not to return fire

Zelensky team looking for ways to cut utility tariffs for citizens

No plans to send more ships across Kerch Strait, but Kyiv not backing down

Twelve civilians killed, 58 injured in Donbas conflict this year

Individual notifies NBU about decision of Baryshivka district court ban first deputy NBU governor Rozhkova from fulfilling duties

Batkivshchyna names first 50 MP candidates on its party ticket

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD