14:24 10.06.2019

Groysman says there is no danger to drinking water in cities along Ros River

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said there is no threat to drinking water because of a road accident in Vinnytsia region, during which chemicals entered the Ros River. He said municipal water supply systems are operating normally.

"I just received information from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of Ukraine's Emergency Service. There is currently no danger to water supplies for cities, which receive water from the Ros River," he said on Monday.

Groysman added water supply systems in the region are operating normally.

As reported, the Bila Tserkva Water Filtration Station, which supplies water to Bila Tserkva and Uman, stopped operation after chemicals entered the Ros River.

From 07.00 on June 10, water is being supplied to Uman from reserve reservoirs. There is enough water in reserve reservoirs for a three-day supply. Bila Tserkva has created a 24-hour water-supply reserve. Water supplies there are being pumped in.

Police reported that a Mercedes Sprinter van transporting chemicals used in agriculture crashed and fell into the river. A criminal investigation into the accident has been opened.

 

