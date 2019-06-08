Parubiy hopes Lithuania, Poland to toughen sanction pressure on Russia

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has expressed hope that Lithuania and Poland will ensure security in the region and back toughening of sanctions against Russia in the future.

"Lithuania and Poland continue advocating not only for extension, but also for toughening the sanctions pressure on the aggressor country. They are actively working with the EU and NATO member states, including on the inter-parliamentary line," Parubiy said at the opening of the tenth session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Seimas of Republic of Lithuania and Senate of Republic of Poland "Security. Development. Democracy. Strong Together" in Kyiv on Friday.

He expressed the hope that Poland and Lithuania "as reliable and consistent partners of Ukraine, the EU and NATO member countries will continue making every effort for the sake of security and international law in the region."

According to Parubiy, the Ukrainian side places special hopes on the work of Poland in the UN Security Council in 2019, in particular, in view of the beginning of its chairmanship in this international organization in August of this year.

The session of the Inter-Parliamentary assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Seimas of Republic of Lithuania and Senate of Republic of Poland is held in Kyiv on June 7 and June 8.