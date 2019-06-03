Foreign Ministry asks friendly countries to put pressure on Russia to comply with tribunal decision on seamen

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has appealed to the foreign ministers of friendly countries with the request and demand to put pressure on the Russian Federation to implement the decision of the UN International Tribunal on Ukrainian seamen, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We've sent an appeal to all foreign ministers from the countries of our friends and partners with the request and demand to put pressure on the Russian Federation to implement the decision of the International Tribunal in Hamburg," he said on Twitter.

The minister stressed that everything possible must be done.

"We must do everything possible politically and through the national maritime administrations," Klimkin wrote.