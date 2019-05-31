Facts

13:14 31.05.2019

Zelensky meets with heads of NABU, SAPO, guarantees independence of anti-corruption bodies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that he will guarantee independence to anti-corruption institutions and protection against interference in their activities, while noting that the performance of their work over the next three months will be an indicator of their ability to respond to citizens' expectations.

He said about this at the meeting with Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk and Head of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office Nazar Kholodnytsky. The meeting was held to discuss proposals for improving the interaction between the specialized anticorruption bodies and find the way to increase the efficiency of their work, the presidential website said on Friday.

The head of state also noted that Ukrainian citizens demanded the inevitability of punishment for corrupt officials.

"Tangible results in the investigation of heinous corruption offences over the next three months will show the ability of the SAPO and NABU to meet the expectations of Ukrainians," the message reads.

Also, the participants of the meeting discussed legislative and practical proposals for improving the work of the specialized anticorruption institutions.

