Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak to take an investigation into a recent crash of a military Mi-8 helicopter with four servicemen killed in Rivne region under his personal control.

"It's not a good morning. A military helicopter has crashed in Rivne region. Four soldiers have been killed. I've ordered General Khomchak, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy under his personal control," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Later, the presidential press service said that the helicopter crashed during a training flight near the village of Sestriatyn in Rivne region's Radyvyliv district. According to preliminary information, four soldiers from the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Brody, Lviv region) died.