10:05 27.05.2019

IMF representatives note progress in preparations for operation of HACC at meeting with leaders of court administration

 Leaders of the State Court Administration of Ukraine and representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have discussed the issues of the launch of operation of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC). The IMF said that the work done is effective.

According to the court.gov.ua portal, at a meeting on Friday Legal Adviser of the IMF Jonathan Pampolina recalled that obligations of the State Court Administration to take measures to launch HACC was one of the conditions of implementation of Ukraine's liabilities outlined in the action plan to implement agreements with the IMF drawn up in pursuance of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.

In turn, Head of the State Court Administration Zinoviy Kholodniuk, notified about the beginning of a special inspection regarding the winner of the competition for the vacant position of the head of the HACC administration, Bohdan Kryklyvenko, and on May 21, a competition was announced for the position of deputy head of the HACC administration.

"Today, the issue of ensuring the activities of the High Anti-Corruption Court is a priority for the State Court Administration of Ukraine. This is about assisting in the formation of the court administration, carrying out repair work and reconstruction of premises, ensuring security in the court. Due to the fact that the premises in which the HACC will work, require re-equipment to its needs, the court will temporarily be located in the buildings where the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv was located before," Kholodniuk said.

The IMF considers the work carried out by the State Court Administration of Ukraine at the beginning of operation of the High Anti-Corruption Court to be effective, since the administration has really settled many important tasks for Ukraine in this direction, the IMF legal adviser said.

Interfax-Ukraine
