Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has announced his intention to resign following a meeting of the government this Wednesday, May 22.

"I have made a decision to resign after holding the government's next meeting on Wednesday," Groysman said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

He mentioned that newly elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his inaugural speech that the government should resign.

"I believe you all understand that the government tenders its resignation to the newly elected Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine rather than the newly elected president," Groysman said.

The prime minster said he had offered the president and the parliament "to form a new order of the day and promptly begin adopting decisions that will make Ukraine stronger" together. "The president chose another path and I believe that he took charge of all future challenges, which are on the agenda, by his statement today," he said.

Zelensky earlier suggested that the government resign.

He also said he was going to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation.