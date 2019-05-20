Facts

14:51 20.05.2019

Putin to congratulate Zelensky on success in normalizing relations with Russia, settling Donbas crisis

2 min read
Putin to congratulate Zelensky on success in normalizing relations with Russia, settling Donbas crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate Volodymyr Zelensky, who has taken office as the Ukrainian president on Monday, after he sees any progress in the normalization of bilateral relations and the situation in Donbas, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"President Vladimir Putin will congratulate Zelensky on first successes in settling the domestic conflict in southeastern Ukraine and in normalizing Russian-Ukrainian relations," Peskov told the press on Monday.

While commenting on the inaugural speech by Zelensky, who said that Ukraine would never abandon its territories, Peskov said, "Speaking of Crimea's belonging, we have said on multiple occasions that no such question exists."

"Crimea is one of Russia's regions," Peskov said.

As for Donbas, he said, "This is an internal Ukrainian problem which can and must be resolved by the Ukrainian president primary on the basis of the clear plan, which is laid down by the Minsk Agreements."

As to whether Putin might congratulate Zelensky on his inauguration, Peskov said, "No. We will congratulate him on the first successes."

Journalists asked what Zelensky's first successes in normalizing relations with Russia should be. "The first successes will be obvious. If there are any, we will see them with our bare eyes," Peskov said.

Tags: #zelensky #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:07 20.05.2019
Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

14:50 20.05.2019
Poroshenko wishes Zelensky successful presidency, remains in politics

Poroshenko wishes Zelensky successful presidency, remains in politics

14:17 20.05.2019
Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

13:10 20.05.2019
Zelensky says cease-fire in Donbas is first priority

Zelensky says cease-fire in Donbas is first priority

13:09 20.05.2019
Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

12:51 20.05.2019
U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry: Zelensky's speech was very impressive and extremely powerful

U.S. Secretary of Energy Perry: Zelensky's speech was very impressive and extremely powerful

12:20 20.05.2019
Business society was ready for political changes – EBA Executive Director

Business society was ready for political changes – EBA Executive Director

10:59 20.05.2019
Zelensky set to dissolve Rada

Zelensky set to dissolve Rada

10:47 20.05.2019
Zelensky takes office as Ukrainian president

Zelensky takes office as Ukrainian president

10:44 20.05.2019
Zelensky swears his allegiance to Ukrainian people

Zelensky swears his allegiance to Ukrainian people

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Poroshenko wishes Zelensky successful presidency, remains in politics

Ex-Presidential Administration Dpty Head Portnov announces legal campaign against Poroshenko, his entourage

Poltorak to step down as Ukrainian defense minister

Zelensky set to dissolve Rada

LATEST

Ukrainian PM Groysman announces resignation

Ex-Presidential Administration Dpty Head Portnov announces legal campaign against Poroshenko, his entourage

Poltorak to step down as Ukrainian defense minister

Resumption of obligatory personal vehicle inspection not to improve their safety, resume corruption schemes – lawyers

Poroshenko decorates Volker with Order of Yaroslav the Wise of V degree – decree

SBU chief Hrytsak, all his deputies resign

Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

Poroshenko calls on new Ukraine's govt to continue course in EU, seek strengthening of sanctions against Russia until restoration of territorial integrity

Ukraine at NATO summit in London in December should officially inform about its desire on getting MAP - Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD