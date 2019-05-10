Facts

11:49 10.05.2019

Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

2 min read
Justice ministry recovers some $3 mln in Yanukovych's case from accounts of two Cypriot companies in Ukrgasbank

State enforcement officers have recovered over $3 million in favor of Ukraine in the case on special confiscation of funds of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine for Enforcement Svitlana Hluschenko has said.

"A refund in favor of the state of Ukraine took place during the execution of a court verdict on the application of special confiscation, with the compulsory seizure of the funds from companies Erosaria Ltd. and Aldoza Investments Limited, which were kept in accounts with Ukrgasbank," the Justice Ministry said on Friday, citing Hluschenko.

According to the report, as of May 7, in these cases, the deposit account of the State Executive Service of Ukraine received funds in the amount of UAH 55.343 million and $1.01 million.

According to information in the database of court decisions, on February 25 of this year, UAH 1.207 billion and UAH 271.2 million received by Aldoza Investment Limited and Erosaria Ltd. to their accounts in Ukrgasbank from redemption of domestic government bonds were also transferred to the national budget.

This special confiscation of funds took place on the basis of the ruling of the court of appeal of Cherkasy region on February 15 of this year to amend the ruling of the Sosnovsky district court of Cherkasy dated August 21, 2017, which was originally intended to carry out a special confiscation by withdrawing government bonds.

According to the State Treasury Service, revenues to the national budget's special fund from special confiscation in the first quarter of this year amounted to UAH 1.479 billion.

Tags: #ukrgasbank #yanukovych #confiscation
