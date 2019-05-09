Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Unlike Russia, Ukraine is not going to privatize the common victory of the nations of all countries of the anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Unlike Moscow, Ukrainians are not going to privatize the common victim of the nations of all countries of the anti-Hitler coalition. No one has the right to monopolize victory over Nazism, and even more so use it for the apology of its imperial policy. The victory over Nazism 74 years ago is not a reason to lead the disguised "immortal regiments" around the world," Petro Poroshenko said during the First Minute of Peace action on Wednesday evening in Kyiv.

He said that Ukraine distanced itself from the Kremlin's "demons of the victory". Over the past five years, we have developed our own scenario, our ritual for celebration of the Victory Day in the Second World War, close to the pan-European tradition.