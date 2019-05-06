Facts

13:23 06.05.2019

Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

1 min read
Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that he had a fruitful meeting with President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and intends to offer him his resignation.

"Nobody will dismiss me, because we must have a political culture. In the framework of a political culture - and I think it would be right - to allow the new president to choose those with whom he will work in such areas as foreign policy, defense. Of course, I have to offer my resignation to the newly elected president, and I certainly will. I have already said that I have my own plans, including political ones. This is in line with my plans," he told reporters in Kyiv on Monday.

The minister noted that he had "a very good meeting" with Zelensky.

"We discussed various issues. And I believe that if principles and priorities coincide - and I am very optimistic about this - we will certainly work. This applies to future councils, if they are needed, and also possible participation in the negotiations," Klimkin said.

Tags: #klimkin #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:09 06.05.2019
Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

16:18 06.05.2019
Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

13:02 06.05.2019
Dates of Normandy format meeting not determined yet – Klimkin

Dates of Normandy format meeting not determined yet – Klimkin

10:31 06.05.2019
Zelensky doesn't give direct answers to questions about Rada dissolution, electoral system – Bondar

Zelensky doesn't give direct answers to questions about Rada dissolution, electoral system – Bondar

16:52 04.05.2019
Zelensky's advisors in Brussels discuss Western support for anti-corruption, judicial, economic reforms

Zelensky's advisors in Brussels discuss Western support for anti-corruption, judicial, economic reforms

11:57 04.05.2019
Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held captive for 2 years in ORDO – Klimkin

18:58 03.05.2019
Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

Zelensky's advisers discuss joint efforts against Russian aggression with EU ambassadors

15:06 03.05.2019
SAPO, NABU and HACC should yield results in near future or tell public why there are none – Zelensky's advisor

SAPO, NABU and HACC should yield results in near future or tell public why there are none – Zelensky's advisor

12:45 03.05.2019
EU supports revision, new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine – Zelensky's advisor

EU supports revision, new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine – Zelensky's advisor

11:38 03.05.2019
Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

Resumption of 'Normandy format' to be Zelensky's key priority - adviser of president-elect

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

Lutsenko: now I don't see any moral or legal bases for submitting resignation letter, but ready for it

LATEST

Poroshenko appoints new Joint Forces Commander

New Ukrainian Joint Forces commander to be introduced on Monday – source

Lutsenko: now I don't see any moral or legal bases for submitting resignation letter, but ready for it

Bus accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region kills three, one missing – Emergency ministry

Ukraine hoping Council of Europe will not give in to Russia – MFA

No casualties reported amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine should show consistency of its foreign policy at events on occasion of 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership - Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine's Embassy to U.S. organizes charity concert, funds of which to be transferred to 'Next Step Ukraine' rehabilitation center

Poroshenko dismisses Artemenko from post of member of National Council for TV, Radio Broadcasting - decree

Chairman of National Council on TV, Radio Broadcasting Artemenko declares his decision to resign

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD