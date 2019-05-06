Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that he had a fruitful meeting with President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky and intends to offer him his resignation.

"Nobody will dismiss me, because we must have a political culture. In the framework of a political culture - and I think it would be right - to allow the new president to choose those with whom he will work in such areas as foreign policy, defense. Of course, I have to offer my resignation to the newly elected president, and I certainly will. I have already said that I have my own plans, including political ones. This is in line with my plans," he told reporters in Kyiv on Monday.

The minister noted that he had "a very good meeting" with Zelensky.

"We discussed various issues. And I believe that if principles and priorities coincide - and I am very optimistic about this - we will certainly work. This applies to future councils, if they are needed, and also possible participation in the negotiations," Klimkin said.