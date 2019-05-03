Parubiy signs Mine Action Improvement Act

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has signed a draft law on the improvement of mine action financing mechanisms on Friday, May 3, which was supported by the Parliament.

"Today I've signed the law "On Amendments to the Law 'On Mine Action in Ukraine" on improving the mechanisms for attracting funding for mine action. This law will help us, with the assistance of our allies from NATO countries, to more efficiently conduct demining in the Joint Forces Operation zone," Parubiy wrote on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada adopted at the second reading and in full a law on demining activity in Ukraine. Some 242 deputies voted for corresponding draft law (No. 9080-1) at the plenary session of parliament on December 6.

The law determines the list of objects and subjects of demining activity, the order of their creation, the organizational and procedural bases of activity and requirements for experts in the field of mine clearance, as well as funding sources.

Also, according to the law, a national mine action authority will operate in Ukraine as a permanent interdepartmental body to be established by the Cabinet of Ministers. Its responsibility will be to coordinate activities for the management and regulation of mine action in Ukraine.

The law takes effect on the day after its publication.