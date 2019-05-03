Facts

Results of Ukraine's presidential elections published in Holos Ukrainy

The official printed parliamentary newspaper the Holos Ukrainy published the official results of the presidential elections in Ukraine on Friday morning.

Following the second round of elections of the head of the Ukrainian state, Volodymyr Zelensky became the President-elect of Ukraine, the results of which were previously announced by the Central Election Commission.

As reported, the runoff presidential election in Ukraine took place on April 21. The voter turnout stood at 61.37%, including in the foreign electoral district. As many as 18,491,840 out of 29,645,358 eligible voters cast ballots.

On April 23, the Central Election Commission, after counting 100% of the ballot papers cast in the April 21 second round of the presidential election, reported that Volodymyr Zelensky had won 73.22% of the vote and Petro Poroshenko received 24.45% of the vote. A total of 2.31% of ballot papers were found invalid.

Tags: #elections
