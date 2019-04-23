Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.32% of vote against Poroshenko's 24.45% - CEC results after 100% of e-protocols processed

Volodymyr Zelensky has won 73.22% of the vote and Petro Poroshenko has received 24.45% of the vote, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Tuesday morning, after counting 100% of the ballot papers cast in the April 21 second round of the presidential election.

The voter turnout in the run-off vote was 61.37% across Ukraine, including the polling sites abroad, the CEC said.

As many as 13.541 million voted for Zelensky, while Poroshenko received 4.522 million votes.

A total of 2.31% of ballot papers were found invalid.